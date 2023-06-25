'Very chaotic scene' | Teen killed, 3 hurt after gunfight in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police believe at least two shooters are on the run.

HOUSTON — A teenage girl was shot and killed during a gunfight outside of a business in far southwest Houston, according to police.

At least three other people were hurt in the shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. on W. Fuqua St. near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin, the incident started as an altercation when two groups started shooting at each other. The girl, who police believe is about to turn 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

"It was a very chaotic scene," Martin said. "We are hoping that someone out there saw something or maybe has evidence...whether the two shooters were together or whether they were shooting at each other, we do not know. Information about what happened is very sketchy at this time."