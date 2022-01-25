13-year-old girl arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up school

The teen is charged with making a terroristic threat after authorities said she threatened to shoot up Nelms Charter School in Katy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old girl is learning the hard way about the serious consequences you can face if you make threats about shooting up your school.

Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 shared a video of the teen being taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to authorities, another student saw her threats on social media and told authorities.

They said the girl attends Nelms Charter School in Katy.

They said they didn't find any weapons when she was taken into custody.