Family finds teen shot to death in his car in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old was found shot to death inside his car in northwest Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County deputies said Jorge Cruz-Arteaga, 18, was found by his family members at about 10:45 p.m. along a deserted stretch on Shady Grove Drive.

Investigators have not shared any information about a shooter, but they think it was someone the teenager came to meet up with.

The teen’s car was found parked in the old Woodland West subdivision that was purchased by the Harris County Flood Control District. Most of the homes have been torn down so it’s more of a wooded, park-like setting.

“Family members had been trying to reach their 18-year-old relative. They hadn’t been able to reach him on his phone,” HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. “They tracked him over here to this subdivision where they found his Ford Mustang parked in a secluded area.”

Detectives said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators did not say how long the teen had been missing before he was eventually found, but they are hoping someone who knew him can tell them more about his plans leading up to his death, especially who he planned to meet up with.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Cruz-Arteaga, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).