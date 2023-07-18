5 charged as adults, accused of beating 13-year-old boy in Humble area

Five people between the age of 17 and 19 are facing felony charges after authorities said they attacked a 13-year-old boy who was watching a fight.

HUMBLE, Texas — Five people are facing felony charges after authorities said they beat a teen in the Humble area. The attack was caught on video that was obtained by KHOU 11 News.

According to authorities, all five were charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. They're accused of attacking a 13-year-old boy who was watching young women fight in a Humble-area neighborhood on Monday. All five suspects requested to have a court-appointed attorney when they appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning.

A judge set their bond at $5,000 each, which as of Tuesday night, they all had posted. As part of their bond conditions, they're ordered to not have contact with any witness in the cases. They also have to stay at least 200 feet away from the victim.

What happened

Investigators said the victim was an innocent bystander who was watching a group of young women who were fighting.

When the suspects saw the teen watching the fight, according to investigators, three of them chased the teen down and started beating him. The other two suspects then joined in, officials said. The judge said the victim sustained injuries to his face, had his teeth pushed back and also had cuts on his body.

Officials said the attack was unprovoked and video of the incident was key to helping them identify and apprehend the suspects. The suspects are due back in court on Wednesday morning.

Residents react

A person who lives by where the fight happened didn't want to be identified but said he was shocked it happened there.

"Me, as a parent, it's hard because it's not my kids. And when I see the video, man, I have too many feelings," he said.

The resident said fights in the neighborhood in broad daylight are worrisome.