HPD: Teen dies after being shot in parking lot on south side

Witnesses say they saw a Chevrolet Impala drive around the apartment complex before coming back and opening fire on a group of teens.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old male dead on the south side Tuesday night.

This happened around 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of Wenda Street in the South Park area.

Houston police said officers responded to a shooting call at that time and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. They began medical treatment on the teen as they waited for EMS to arrive.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said the victim was with three other young adults smoking marijuana in a parking lot at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a Chevrolet Impala drive around their apartment complex before coming back and opening fire on the group.