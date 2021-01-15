Teen dead after shooting outside home in Cypress

Deputies said there was a large gathering of teens and a few adults at the home when the shooting occurred.

CYPRESS, Texas — A teen is dead following an apparent shooting at a home Friday afternoon in Cypress.

Officials arrived on scene around 12 p.m. Friday at a home in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Drive near Fry Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a 16-year-old boy was found shot in the front yard of a home.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Katy where he died.

Deputies said there was a large gathering of kids, teens and a few adults at the home when the shooting occurred. They said people inside the home heard a popping noise and found the teen shot in the yard.

Homicide is working an investigation at 20200 Barron Brook Dr. A 16-year-old juvenile is deceased. #HCSONEWS https://t.co/F1AdaqgxZm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 15, 2021