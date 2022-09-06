HCSO: Teen leads deputies on chase that ended in gunfire at his mom's house

A deputy fired at the suspect after he pulled into his mom's driveway and appeared to reach for something, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — A teenager was arrested early Thursday outside his mom's house after leading deputies on a brief chase in east Harris County, the sheriff's department said.

The chase ended in the mom's driveway on Black Rock Road and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The whole thing started around 5 a.m. when deputies were checking out reports of a suspicious person and saw a driver swerving near Lantern Lane, according to HCSO.

They tried to pull him over but he kept going, HCSO said.

When a flat tire forced the teen to pull over, investigators said he was reaching for something so a deputy fired his weapon. The suspect wasn't hit and no one was hurt. It's not clear yet if he was armed.

The young man cuffed & being put into a patrol car is the suspect. Investigators say this all started around 5am — when a deputy in the area spotted him near Lantern Ln swerving & tried to pull him over. The chase ending 3mins away at his moms driveway on Black Rock Rd. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/nh9DABYOpE — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 9, 2022

We're told the 18-year-old recently graduated from high school and was planning to join the military.

Deputies said the car he was driving was a loaner because he wrecked his mom's vehicle a few weeks ago.