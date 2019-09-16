HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from Friday's news conference

The former student arrested after allegedly taking a gun into Langham Creek High School last week has been in trouble before.

Jordan James McGee,17, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

At a hearing on Monday, prosecutors asked for a high bond because of McGee's criminal history.

They describe McGee as a "known gang member" who is a suspect in an unrelated homicide.

Court documents show McGee already had two felony convictions when he was a juvenile.

After hearing from both sides, the judge set McGee's bond at $100,000.

On Friday, a parent tipped the school that McGee was headed there with a weapon.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Chief Eric Mendez said officers first spotted McGee in a hallway with a Glock handgun.

“When they saw the individual come onto the campus or on the campus that’s when they went to make contact,” Chief Mendez said. “The individual saw the officers and the administration approaching. He immediately ran from the campus.”

As false rumors spread of an active shooter and shots fired on the campus, a scene unfolded that would send any parent into a panic.

Police cars surrounded the school.

Inside, students tried to reach their parents.

“People are texting their loved ones," Maysa Mays, a student at Langham Creek said. "People were getting information from other people that it was actually serious.”

Several parents rushed to the school to pick up their children and the campus went into early release at 12:45 p.m.

Cesar Lozano said his two daughters were hiding in their classrooms.

“They’re quiet. They don’t know what’s going on. I asked her, ‘Do you hear any screaming? Do you hear any gunshots? Do you hear anything?’ She says no, it’s just the alarm is going off and on and they’re telling us to stay quiet,” Lozano said.

Announcements told everyone to go into lockdown but some students didn’t know if it was a drill or the real thing.

Andrea Arroyo was terrified.

“I couldn’t really hide. We just had to get in the corner and sit there,” she said.

