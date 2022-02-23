FBCSO: Teen accused of fatally stabbing her older sister

Deputies say a domestic disturbance between two sisters turned deadly after one was fatally stabbed.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teenage suspect accused of fatally stabbing her sister has been arrested, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the stabbing happened Feb. 4 at around 5 p.m. in the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend near Richmond.

The sheriff's office says they were called out to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they saw 20-year-old Yasmin Reyes had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the medical center where she later died from her injuries, deputies said.

Antonia Reyes, 19, was arrested and charged with murder. She's being held in Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.