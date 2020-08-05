18-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Elian Agullion was driving in the 7800 block of Irvington Boulevard Thursday when he crashed into another driver.

HOUSTON — HPD identified the suspect as Elian Agullion. He’s accused of killing a 47-year-old man.

Investigators said the teen was driving a gray Cadillac Escalade southbound in the 7800 block of Irvington Boulevard when the incident happened about 1:20 p.m.

The victim, who was driving a Kia Forte, tried to make a left turn onto Apache Street and the vehicles collided. Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Agullion was arrested after police determined he was intoxicated. Police also said he was speeding.

The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.