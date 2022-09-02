16-year-old charged in connection with shooting 13-year-old near Sharpstown High School

Police say the suspect and another teen were arrested Wednesday after a brief chase.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a 16-year-old who police say shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy in southwest Houston earlier this week.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released because he's a juvenile, was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief chase.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 9.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the boy was inside a vehicle when the teen walked up and shot him multiple times. The boy was shot in the chest, arm and leg, but survived.

When the driver and victim were trying to get away from the gunman, they struck a 14-year-old girl and broke her leg, according to HPD. She and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital.

Several other kids were in the store parking lot, but no one else was injured.

Police said they have surveillance video of the gunman driving around the parking lot before finding the victim, getting out of the SUV and opening fire.

They have not said if the boy was the intended target.