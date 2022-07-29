Teen charged in deadly 2022 shooting of transgender woman in east Houston

Investigators said the teen was 16 when Marisela Castro was shot and killed in east Houston.

HOUSTON — A teen was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a transgender woman last year.

The teen, who has not been named because he was 16 at the time of the shooting, has been charged with capital murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said they do not think the teen, who was arrested Tuesday, was the shooter. The person who is believed to have pulled the trigger has not been caught, according to police.

What happened

On July 29, 2022, Marisela Castro, 29, was found dead in the middle of the road in east Houston.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Castro and another person getting out of her car after parking it along Centerwood Drive, which is near the intersection of the East Freeway and Federal Road, around 1:45 a.m.

As she walked away, that person shot Castro from behind and then drove away from the scene in her car, police said. Investigators said at least one other person was in her car as it left the scene. The two suspects ditched the car a few blocks away and ran away.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities said they're still searching for at least one more person in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-208-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Family devastated

At the time of her death, KHOU 11 News interviewed Castro's sister, Keidi Castro.

"We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi Castro said at the time. "We didn't see it coming."

Jorge Lizardo was one of Marisela's best friends.

"She was always happy," he said.

Lizardo said people who were close to Marisela tried to make sense of something so seemingly senseless.