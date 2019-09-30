HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old who allegedly attempted to force a Humble High School student into his car while she was on campus is in custody.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office charged the teenager with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies said the suspect was seen trying to force the student in his car. A gun was also spotted in his vehicle, according to Humble ISD officials.

Fortunately, the girl was able to get away unharmed.

The suspect drove away and eventually turned himself into the City of Humble Police Department.

The school district said the suspect was not enrolled into the high school.

While police were looking for him, the high school went into lockdown until they learned he was in custody.

Police have not released his identity.

