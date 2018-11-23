HOUSTON – One teenager was killed and three others were hurt when a carjacking led to a joyride and then a violent crash in southeast Houston, police said early Friday.

Earlier in the morning one of the teens carjacked a man at gunpoint on Navigation, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

The teens then went on a joyride on the 610 Loop to the Gulf Freeway.

One teenager was killed and three others were hurt when a carjacking led to a joyride and a violent crash in southeast Houston, police say.

They were speeding when the driver lost control at Scarsdale heading southbound. The vehicle went off the freeway, struck a sign and several smaller poles before crashing into a light pole at a car dealership.

UPDATE: Police say the deadly ax involving 4 teen boys @ Scarsdale/Gulf Fwy - the driver of stolen car being charged w/ aggravated robbery, he's accused of carjacking a guy at gunpoint. Him and 3 other teens went for joyride before crashing. One dead. #khou11 #htownrush — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) November 23, 2018

One passenger was killed in the wreck. Another was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later confirmed the teen accused of stealing the vehicle was being charged with aggravated robbery. His identity and age have not been released.

The investigation and cleanup lasted until about 8 a.m. Friday. The frontage road has since fully reopened.

