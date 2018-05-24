COLORADO COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old suspect is out of jail on $10,000 bond after he was arrested for an alleged online threat, according to the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it was May 15, three days before the Santa Fe High School Shooting, when they received information that David Alex Kovar made a Snapchat post indicating he had “beer and a gun” and was on his way to the Splashway waterpark in Sheridan.

Deputies tracked down the suspect and arrested him in the parking lot of the waterpark without incident. They say they found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle in the suspect’s vehicle along with a single magazine and “a small amount of ammunition.”

He was cooperative with deputies at the scene and was taken into custody and charged with Suspicion of Terroristic Threat. While he is now out of jail, his weapon remains in the possesion of deputies at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

The Colorado County Citizen reports the “incident allegedly centered around the Columbus High School senior trip to Splashway Water Park in Sheridan. According to the Columbus High School website, the senior trip to Splashway was May 15, beginning at 9: 15 a.m.”

Kovar was not a student at Columbus HS at the time of his arrest but was instead assigned to an alternative school in the same district, reported the Citizen. Kovar was allowed on to park grounds as it was open to the public even as the senior trip was underway.

The sheriff's office says the bond was set by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Chris Maddux.

