Teen arrested after student robbed, beaten after getting off school bus in Brazoria County

The Alvin ISD student had just gotten off the school bus in Iowa Colony when another teen jumped out of a car and pistol-whipped him.

IOWA COLONY, Texas — A teenager has been arrested after an Alvin ISD student was robbed and beaten when he got off the school bus in Brazoria County.

Iowa Colony police have identified the teen as Darren Newton, 17. He is charged with aggravated robbery and as of Friday was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police are looking for Kyron English, 19. He is accused of being the driver in this incident and has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on English's whereabouts is urged to call the Iowa Colony Police Department.

What happened

On May 11, an Alvin ISD student was robbed and beaten when he got off the school bus and the whole thing was caught on camera.

KHOU 11 was able to access home surveillance video that showed the 17-year-old victim walking along a sidewalk in the Sterling Lakes subdivision. A blue vehicle was then seen riding past the teen and parking near a driveway where the victim was approaching.

Someone got out of the backseat of the vehicle and ambushed the victim. He can be heard telling the suspect over and over that he doesn't have anything. That's when the suspect starts pistol-whipping the victim with a semi-automatic pistol before jumping back into the car that sped away.

It's not clear how seriously the victim was injured.