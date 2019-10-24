HOUSTON — A teen arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit World Series tickets was arrested again Wednesday for the same crime.
Christopher Cross, 18, of Georgia, is charged with trademark counterfeiting. He was released from jail just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested a little over 8 hours later for the same crime.
Officials said around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cross approached an undercover homeland security special agent near the ballpark and tried selling four counterfeit World Series tickets for $450 each. Cross then allegedly walked the undercover agent over to another individual he was working with to sell the tickets.
Cross and his friend were arrested on a $2,000 bond each.
If you’re looking to buy tickets to the World Series, here are some tips to avoid getting stuck with fake tickets:
- MLB tickets have the League's logo and a hologram, which is hard to mimic
- Fans should only buy World Series tickets from an authorized dealer
- The Houston Astros and Major League Baseball are selling tickets through their websites
- StubHub is a verified dealer that partners with MLB. If you purchase tickets from them, you don't have to worry
- There are other secondary market dealers that are selling tickets, but stick with reputable companies and double-check the website's guarantee
- To make sure the tickets are real, look them up through the Better Business Bureau and click on verifiedticketsource.com
- Don't take a chance by buying tickets from someone on the street
