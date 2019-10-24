HOUSTON — It happens at every big sporting event: People try to make a quick buck by selling counterfeit tickets.

That's what Houston police say Christopher Javone Cross was doing when they caught him on Tuesday outside Minute Maid Park.

Little did he know the "fan" he offered to sell the fake Game 1 tickets to was an undercover cop. Police say security employees pointed out the section on the tickets doesn't even exist.

The 18-year-old from Georgia is charged with trademark counterfeiting.

Here are some tips to avoid getting stuck with fake tickets.

MLB tickets have the League's logo and a hologram, which is hard to mimic.

Fans should only buy World Series tickets from an authorized dealer.

The Houston Astros and Major League Baseball are selling tickets through their websites.

Also, StubHub is a verified dealer that partners with MLB. If you purchase tickets from them, you don't have to worry.

There are other secondary market dealers that are selling tickets, but stick with reputable companies and double-check the website's guarantee.

To make sure the tickets are real, look them up through the Better Business Bureau and click on verifiedticketsource.com.

And don't take a chance by buying tickets from someone on the street.

If you're thinking about heading to Washingon, D.C. for Games 3,4 or 5, StubHub has tickets starting at $700.

Games 6 and 7 back in Houston (if necessary) are selling for as low as $550.

