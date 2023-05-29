Texas teen charged with capital murder allegedly killed family because they were cannibals, docs say

Cesar Olalde, 18, faces capital murder charges after allegedly killing his parents and two siblings in East Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Cesar Olalde, 18, was charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of four people in Nash, Texas, which is just west of Texarkana.

"We received a call stating that the suspect allegedly caused some harm to some of his family members and had the intentions of possibly committing suicide," Nash Police Chief Kelly Dial told KSLA-TV.

According to the court documents from Bowie County, which were obtained by KSLA, Cesar allegedly killed his family before his sister's coworker and a family member forced their way into the home and saw him with a firearm.

Police were eventually able to get Cesar to surrender. Inside the home, they found the bodies of his parents, Reuben and Aida, as well as his older sister Lisbet, and younger brother, Oliver.

Neighbors are still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.

"I'm shocked," Jerry Ward said. "Their son was a kind boy. He was nice and polite to me. The family was polite and nice. No problems out of them."

Court documents state that it appeared the shootings happened throughout the home before their bodies were drug to the bathroom. Investigators also found "blood spatter on multiple surfaces."

Neighbors said the family lived in the area for the last 12 years and they never had any issues.

"I'm going to miss them tremendously," Ward said. "I don't think he was on any kind of drugs and he wasn't mean. He was always kind and courteous. I just can't understand it."