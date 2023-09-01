Man arrested in Louisiana in death of Alief ISD teacher, Sugar Land police says

Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana in the death of Wendy Duan who was a teacher at Boone Elementary.

Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force. Thompson is expected to be brought to the Fort Bend County jail.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from prior to Charvas Thompson's arrest.

Duan, 28, began dating Thompson a week before she was shot and killed, police said

What happened

Sugar Land police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Duan's home in Sugar Land's New Territory subdivision.

Police were called after neighbors heard several gunshots. When they arrived, Duan was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, neighbors reacted to the tragic news.

"It's very sad about that because she's very young and vibrant," Saly Thomas said. "It's very sad. We're all very sad about it."

Duan lived alone at the house, and no one else was inside when police arrived, investigators said.

Detectives quickly identified Thompson after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing video, and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

An arrest warrant was issued early Sunday morning charging Thompson with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.

Thompson was found in Shreveport.



Anyone with additional information about the case should contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

Alief ISD students and staff grieve for Wendy Duan

According to the district, Duan was a third-grade reading and writing teacher at Boone Elementary. The popular and beloved teacher was with the district since 2017.

Her district Twitter account was filled with photos showing her love for teaching and her students. They described her as a delightful, fun, upbeat, and an energetic educator.

While school officials declined to speak on camera, they released the following statement over the weekend:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

The district also said that students and staff at the school are heartbroken over her loss.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).