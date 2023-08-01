Alief ISD employee, killed during possible domestic violence shooting in Sugar Land, police say

Wendy Duan, 28, was an assistant elementary school teacher for Alief ISD. The district said she's been with them since 2017.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday night at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory subdivision.

Police said they were called to the home after neighbors heard several gunshots. When they arrived, they found Wendy Duan, 28, dead. She was the only person living in the home, according to police.

Alief ISD later confirmed that Duan was an assistant elementary school teacher who joined the district in 2017. They released the following statement on her death:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Police said they have a suspect identified, but he is currently not in custody. They also believe the shooting may have been related to domestic violence.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).