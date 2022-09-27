Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says

Alvin ISD said the faculty member was taken to the hospital out of an "abundance of caution."

ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district.

It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School.

The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. The student is now in custody.

Here's the full statement from the district:

This morning, before students reported to class, there was an isolated incident at Alvin Jr. High involving a student and faculty member. The student is in custody and, out of an abundance of caution, the faculty member has been transported to a local hospital.

Alvin ISD Police Department is actively investigating the incident and appropriate charges will be filed.