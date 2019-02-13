BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Brazosport High School.

Gianna Bednarski, 32, was arrested at a home in Freeport by Brazosport ISD police. She has resigned from her position at the high school, police said.

Brazosport ISD said this was her first year with the district and she was teaching English 1.

Police were notified by CPS of the inappropriate relationship in January and began investigating the claims.

Bednarski has been charged with improper relationship with a student. She bonded out just hours after she was arrested Tuesday.

The district released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

After receiving information regarding a Brazosport High School teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student, BISD police, administrators and local authorities began an investigation immediately and the teacher was placed on leave. As a result of the investigation, the teacher is no longer an employee in the district and has been arrested.

Brazosport ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees and takes allegations such as these very serious and will always investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

We appreciate the thoroughness and immediate efforts of our administrators and the Brazosport ISD Police Department.