TDCJ suspends inmate transport in wake of Gonzalo Lopez's escape

TDCJ officials said it will be doing its own investigation to find out what happened. It will also get a third party to do an independent review.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has suspended the transport of inmates in the wake of what happened with Gonzalo Lopez.

TDCJ said it's reviewing the procedures in place and is also bringing in an outside agency to conduct an independent review.

Lopez escaped custody while on a prison transport bus last month. An exhaustive manhunt ensued, lasting three weeks and coming to an end after five people were killed and Lopez was shot and killed by police in Atascosa County last week.

On May 12, Lopez got away by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier before stabbing a correctional officer and getting away on foot after the prison transport bus he had taken over crashed.

The search to find the 46-year-old was focused in Centerville, Texas, which is two hours north of Houston. That's where investigators said Lopez killed five members of a family on June 2 and left the area in a stolen truck. He was spotted later that day by authorities just south of San Antonio. After a brief chase, Lopez got out of the truck with guns and was shot and killed by officers, according to authorities.

Here's the full statement: