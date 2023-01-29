Man, stolen truck sought after man found dead at Timbergrove home, HPD says

Houston police said they were searching for James Gerald Martin III and a white Dodge Ram truck with Oregon plates.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Investigators said they were searching for a man and a stolen truck after a deadly shooting in northwest Houston last week.

What happened

Authorities said a man was found dead at a house on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Friday around 8:30 a.m., but, according to police, investigators believe the shooting actually happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, 35, was not identified.

Police said they're searching for the homeowner, James Gerald Martin III, 37. While they said they were searching for him, investigators said he has not been charged in connection with the incident.

Police also said they're searching for a 2022 white Dodge Ram truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP.

Anyone with information about the truck or Martin III's whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).