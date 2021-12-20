Pct. 4: Woman shot at in Target parking lot in Spring

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the suspect got away, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after shots were reportedly fired towards a woman in a Target parking lot in Spring.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 tweeted about the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. It happened at the Target located at 19511 North Freeway/I-45.

Details are limited at this scene, but deputy constables said the shots were fired at the woman who was sitting in a vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hit, but the suspect got away, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

