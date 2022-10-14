Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say

Residents of the Tanglewood community said crime has escalated since the pandemic winded down.

HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked.

This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area.

The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man while he was taking out the trash. They then forced the man back inside his home and assaulted him in the kitchen area, the message read.

The man's wife heard the commotion while she was upstairs and when she ran to the first floor she was also assaulted, the HOA reported.

The man said his wife begged the robbers to stop hurting him and take whatever. Then they started hitting her too and then proceeded to steal jewelry and purses from the master bedroom, he said.

All three suspects got away and remain on the run.

“It’s very scary cause I have two daughters,” said Adam Elkhadiri, a resident of the Tanglewood community.

Elkhadiri said he doesn’t want his family to be the next robbery victims.

“Now I’m afraid to even…when we go to the park it’s during the day,” he said.

Elkhadiri has lived in Tanglewood for 17 years and says crime has escalated since the pandemic winded down. He uses the Nextdoor app to track crime in the area.

“This guy just posted Ring door camera video catching a mail thief. This is just now,” Elkhadiri showed reporter Ugochi Iloka while he was being interviewed.

Tanglewood security said they are available to escort neighbors to their houses so they make it in safely. Neighbors said the Tanglewood HOA will also be installing license plate readers.