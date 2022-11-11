HPD to give update on TakeOff investigation | Stream at 1:30 p.m.

The Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after attending a private party at 810 Billards and Bowling Alley.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and can be seen on KHOU 11. It will also be streamed on KHOU.com, the KHOU 11 mobile app and on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.

Earlier in the week, Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil’ Cam, appeared in court after prosecutors said he was present when TakeOff was killed. He is not charged with shooting the rapper but was charged with two counts of felon with a weapon.

Editor's note: Video above is from November 11, on the day of TakeOff's funeral in Atlanta.

After Joshua's hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that he was not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone.

"We believe he has been appropriately charged," prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. "We're continuing our investigation into the death of TakeOff."

Joshua's attorneys said the bottom line is he didn't shoot TakeOff and he's only charged with possessing a gun.

"I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case, and if they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it," defense attorney Chris Downey said.

An HPD spokesman said the investigation into who fired the shots that killed TakeOff is ongoing.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

TakeOff and Quavo finished attending a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors. Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.