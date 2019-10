LEAGUE CITY, Texas — It’s time to “Take It Back,” literally.

League City police say they are investigating the theft of an Astros-theme wreath that was hanging on a door of a home in the 1000 block of Elm Pointe.

The alleged theft was caught on a Ring door camera when an unidentified woman walked up and just took the decoration.

Police say if you recognize her, call the League City police.

