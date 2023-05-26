Video: Taco truck employee shot at during robbery in Houston's northside

The victim said the robber put a pistol in his stomach so he gave up a few hundred dollars in cash.

HOUSTON — A man is wanted after police said he shot at a taco truck employee during a robbery in Houston's northside.

This happened on Saturday, April 29 in the 6300 block of Airline Drive, which is near Parker Road.

The victim, along with another employee, said they were taking out the trash at about midnight when the robbery suspect ran up on them with a gun and demanded money.

"Me saco la pistola y me la puso en el estomago," the victim said.

He said the suspect put a pistol in his stomach so he gave up a few hundred dollars in cash and then jumped back into the truck.

That's when the guy took off, shooting back toward the truck.

Fortunately, no one was hit.

Houston police have released surveillance video of the incident with the hopes someone recognizes the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic man who is between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans cap.