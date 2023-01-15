HPD: Drive-by shooting leaves man and woman injured outside Alief taco stand

Police said at least 12 shots were fired and that the shooting may have been targeted.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area.

Police said the man and woman were standing at the taco stand getting food when two men in a red pickup truck drove by and fired several rounds at them.

The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the leg. Both of them were transported to the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to police.

According to HPD Lt. Leon, the man may have been targeted by someone he knows.

"He thinks he may know one of the guys who shot at him, but he's not positive," Leon said.

Police said at least 12 shots were fired and that they believe some kind of rifle was used in the incident.