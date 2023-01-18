'I was shot in the head' | Hear from the woman who survived the shooting in which TakeOff was killed

When Migos rapper TakeOff was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley late last year, many people didn't realize he wasn't the only victim.

HOUSTON — "A lot of people don't know, but on Nov. 1, I got caught in the crossfire of a shooting and I was shot in the head."

When Migos rapper TakeOff was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley last year, many people didn't realize he wasn't the only victim. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. They both survived their injuries.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head and is lucky enough to have lived to tell her story.

It's hard for her to talk about, but once she was ready, Sydney Leday sat down with KHOU 11 reporter Grace White to open up about what happened that night and the weeks and months after.

Night of the shooting

The shooting happened on Nov. 1, but the party started the night before for Leday. She turned 24 two days prior and was out with friends celebrating the personal milestone as well as Halloween.

"Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying and celebrating," she said.

Leday previously lived in Los Angeles, so being around celebrities wasn't anything new. That's why when she showed up at the private party around midnight and saw Migos rappers TakeOff and Quavo, she wasn't star-struck.

She said she was dressed up as a "cute" nun and was enjoying her night.

"I really never dress up for Halloween and that was something I was excited about," she said.

She said everyone was just hanging out and it was pretty normal -- until it wasn't.

Towards the end of the event, around 2:30 a.m., she said she could sense something was wrong. She said she saw Quavo get upset during a dice game. At first, she thought it was just friendly banter but quickly realized something was about to go down.

"That’s when I knew something was wrong," she said.

She said the argument between the people playing dice escalated quickly and she started to run. That's when shots were fired outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

Leday fell to the ground and felt a stinging sensation in the back of her head. She got up and made it to her friend's car. Luckily, they were only 12 minutes away from Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A week in the hospital

She's a survivor.

Leday said she remembers when she first woke up in the hospital after being in a coma and intubated. She said her family was around her and all she could think about was going home.

"I was in the hospital for about a week. I didn't really want to be there," she said.

She said she's thankful to be alive after the terrifying ordeal that almost cost her life.

"I really just can say I'm grateful to be here," she said.

Leday remembers everything that happened, down to the detail of calling her mom on the way to the hospital that night. She said she made that call just before she had a seizure.

"I remember what happened because I was up the whole time after I got shot in the head and I called my mom and told her what happened and told her to come (to the hospital)," she said.

Leday said she understood the extent of her injuries due to the stinging in the back of her head. She said she woke up two times during her recovery at the hospital.

"I think I woke up two times. The first time ... I was panicking so they put me right back to sleep. I wasn't up that long. Then the second time it was pretty emotional because my biological father was there and we haven't been speaking. Then they put me to sleep again because I didn't like being intubated. They said they had to put restraints on me because I kept trying to take it out," Leday said.

Thankfully, she made a miraculous recovery and was able to go home after spending about a week in the hospital.

Going home

When Leday went home, that's when she said the "real stuff started." She had a panic attack as soon as she got there and she said she didn't have an appetite.

She didn't even realize anyone else, including TakeOff, was shot that night at the bowling alley. Leday said she replays the night in her head and feels terrible that other people were injured.

Born and raised in Houston, the community she was brought up in is now rallying around her recovery. They're raising money to help pay for her medical bills.