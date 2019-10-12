HOUSTON — A negotiation team and SWAT officers surrounded a residence in northeast Houston early Tuesday after a report of domestic violence.

The Houston Police Department tweeted at about 4 a.m. that officers were called to the 500 block of Schweikhrdt.

"Female is safe but male is reportedly armed and barricaded inside the residence," HPD initially tweeted.

HPD later said the female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the domestic assault.

A 1-year-old child remained in the apartment with the suspect for more than two hours, however.

"Negotiators are continuing their efforts to resolve this incident," HPD tweeted at 6:20 a.m.

A short time later police said the suspect was in custody and the baby was safe.

The investigation is still underway at this time.

Further details have not been released.

