Woman who barricaded herself inside north Houston home surrenders, police say

HOUSTON — A woman who prompted a SWAT standoff after barricading herself inside a home in north Houston Monday has surrendered, according to police.

Her condition is unknown, but the Houston Police Department said she was checked out by paramedics shortly after she walked out.

Police said the woman barricaded herself in the home in the 200 block of Tallant Street after a man was shot in the leg.

Police reported that it started as some sort of domestic violence incident.

