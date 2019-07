HOUSTON — SWAT has been called to a home in northeast Houston for a man who is holding a woman hostage, police said.

The scene in the 8700 block of Valley Flag near Tidwell.

Houston police said they attempted to serve the suspect a felony warrant before the hostage situation unfolded. No other details have been provided.

This is an active scene so please avoid the area.

We have a crew headed that way to gather more details. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM