HOUSTON — A man was arrested after police say he shot into his neighbor’s home and then barricaded himself inside his house early Tuesday.

This started just before 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Lane in north Houston.

Houston police said after the suspect barricaded himself inside his home, HPD SWAT and negotiation teams responded to the scene.

After a brief standoff, the man was eventually arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.