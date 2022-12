Houston police were called just before 8 a.m. about a burglary at the business on Telephone Road.

HOUSTON — A standoff is happening at a pawn shop in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police were called just before 8 a.m. about a burglary at the business on Telephone Road near Pease Street.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the building.

Stay with us for more on this developing situation.