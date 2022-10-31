Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says

The chase started in Harris County, but made its way to Highway 149 in Montgomery County where the standoff took place.

Example video title will go here for this video

This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all started as an aggravated kidnapping call. Deputies were responding to the scene when the two men led them on a chase that lasted for about 20 minutes.

The chase ended when the men crashed their car and ran away. Deputies said SWAT from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help located the men and were able to arrest one of them.