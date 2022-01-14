HPD: Chase leads to SWAT standoff in Second Ward area

Police say one suspect was arrested but a second remains on the run.

HOUSTON — Attempts to stop a speeding truck escalated into a standoff with SWAT in the Second Ward area late Thursday night.

This started around 11 p.m. when Houston police said officers tried to make a traffic stop after spotting a pickup truck driving recklessly on Navigation.

Police said the driver sped off and two male suspects jumped out of the truck. The suspect then barricaded themselves behind the garage of a home on Brady Street.

Officers sent in a K-9 unit after hearing a gunshot, and they were able to get one of the suspects into custody, police said.