Homes evacuated in Shoreacres due to emergency situation, mayor says

The 100 block of Baywood, which is near the Houston Yacht Club, was blocked off Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — Homes were evacuated in the City of Shoreacres Tuesday due to some kind of an emergency situation, according to the Shoreacres mayor.

Police have confirmed that SWAT members were in the area and they were called out due to a man barricaded inside a home.

This incident unfolded at about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Baywood, which is near the Houston Yacht Club.

Homes in Bay Colony in the La Porte area are among those being evacuated.

It wasn't exactly clear what led to the incident, and details on what was happening weren't available.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw more than a dozen law enforcement officers on scene and a SWAT staging area.

The Shoreacres mayor is asking residents to avoid this area until the all-clear is given.