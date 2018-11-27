HOUSTON – SWAT and hostage negotiation teams have responded to a scene after a shooting suspect opened fire on a police officer early Tuesday.

This happened sometime before 2 a.m. in the 12300 block of Bellaire in west Houston.

Houston Police say it started when the suspect opened fire at a lounge at that location. One man was grazed by a bullet in the neck after two shots were fired.

The suspect ran to another lounge next door.

At some point, the suspect fired at an officer who returned fire, police said. The officer was not hurt and it is unknown if the suspect was struck.

