HOUSTON — Update: Houston police say SWAT officers went into the home at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and took the suspect into custody without incident.

SWAT responded Saturday night to a home in north Houston where a man was barricaded inside.

Officers arrived on scene at the home in the 1900 block of Mary Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday. They said a male suspect fired a weapon, but no one was struck.

Three hours later, officers were still trying to contact the suspect inside. Neighbors said the man is known to be mentally unstable and said police have been called to his house before because he likes to wave his gun around.

