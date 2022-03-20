HPD: Man in apparent crisis barricades himself inside apartment, SWAT on scene

Police say the man was pointing his weapon at a number of people prior to barricading himself.

HOUSTON — A SWAT situation is underway after the Houston Police Department says a man has barricaded himself in his apartment.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at an apartment complex at 3939 Synott Road in southwest Houston.

Police say the man was in apparent crisis when he started pointing a gun at multiple people. The man then barricaded himself in his apartment.

No one was hurt in the incident and HPD negotiators and SWAT are on the scene.

Police have not provided any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube