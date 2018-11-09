TOMBALL, Texas - An elderly man was injured by one of his own devices in his booby-trapped home in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrived at the home after getting calls about a shooting. They said the elderly man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital.

According to deputies, the man had booby-trapped his own home to prevent break-ins by installing devices that fired shotgun blasts at almost every door and window.

The home is located in northwest Harris County on La Fouche Drive.

They said they believe there are more than a dozen devices inside the home. Witnesses have heard multiple explosions since deputies arrived on the scene.

The man's condition is unknown at this time but he is expected to face charges.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

Deputies are now carrying each of the loaded devices outside by hand. I'm told there are more than a dozen. Outside, the @HCSOTexas bomb squad is making each one safe. Talk about powerful, one of devices blew off the home's from door, deputies tell me. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/AmfinGlzNI — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 11, 2018

#BREAKING Deputies say the 73-year-old man had booby traped his home, apparently to prevent break-ins by rigging devices that fired shotgun blast at almost every window and door. He will now likely face felony charges after one of the devices shot him. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3bs8uKkoNP — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 11, 2018

In the last hour @HCSOTexas have set off four charges, echoing from the home where sources tell me four "devices" were found. The most recent boom, in the last five minutes. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SP7hNUS1tg — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 11, 2018

#BREAKING Sources tell me @HCSOTexas deputies have found four "devices" inside a home near Tomball, that after duputies were came to a shots fired call eariler this afternoon. One person was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be gun shot wounds, the sheriff says. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MnvSXoFLpr — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 11, 2018

