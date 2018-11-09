TOMBALL, Texas - An elderly man was injured by one of his own devices in his booby-trapped home in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrived at the home after getting calls about a shooting. They said the elderly man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital.
According to deputies, the man had booby-trapped his own home to prevent break-ins by installing devices that fired shotgun blasts at almost every door and window.
The home is located in northwest Harris County on La Fouche Drive.
They said they believe there are more than a dozen devices inside the home. Witnesses have heard multiple explosions since deputies arrived on the scene.
The man's condition is unknown at this time but he is expected to face charges.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.