Police believe the suspect may have been involved in an assault incident.

HOUSTON — SWAT has been called to a home near the Galena Park area after reports of a barricaded suspect.

This scene, which is still active, is in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.

Information is limited at this time, but police said they believe the barricaded suspect may have been involved in an assault incident.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiators and PIO are en route to 102 Pennsylvania in Northeast Houston for a barricaded suspect believed involved in an assault incident. Further info to come from the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/73WXtbEyBd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2021