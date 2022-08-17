Man robs SW Houston store after threatening clerk with gang violence, HPD says

HPD said the man robbed the store one day after bringing in a counterfeit $100 bill.

HOUSTON — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man caught on video robbing a southwest Houston store last month.

On July 31, around 4 p.m., the man showed up at a convenience store on Alder Drive, near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gulfton Street.

Police said he approached the counter and asked the store clerk if he could get change for $100. When the clerk denied his request and told him it was because he brought in a counterfeit bill the previous day, the man got angry, reached over the counter and attempted to open the cash register, according to police.

Police said when the clerk backed away, the man told her he worked with dangerous people and threatened to “send the gang Cholos” to hurt her if she didn't do what he said.

The clerk then opened the register and he took the money, police said.

The man left the store in an unknown direction.

He is described by police as being Hispanic, about 35 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short black hair. He was clean-shaven with brown skin and was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).