According to HPD, a 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting at 7200 Kings Gate Circle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Thursday, police say.

According to HPD, a 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting at 7200 Kings Gate Circle, which is off Fondren Road near Bissonnet Street.

HPD first tweeted about the incident at 4:35 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when/if more information becomes available.