Man arrested in Mississippi about 1 month after deadly shooting in Houston

Joshua Zimmerman is accused of killing 23-year-old Keyanna Mercer at a motel off the Southwest Freeway on Sept. 2.

HOUSTON — A man accused of killing a woman at a Sharpstown-area motel about a month ago was arrested in Mississippi last week.

Joshua Zimmerman, 30, was taken into custody by officers with the Southaven Police Department for a different felony charge.

Investigators said Zimmerman shot and killed 23-year-old Keyanna Mercer at a motel off the Southwest Freeway between Bellaire Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue on Sept. 2 around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities said Mercer was found inside a motel room and had been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

During their investigation, officers found out that the room was rented to Zimmerman and Mercer.

Witnesses told police that they heard screaming coming from the room before they heard a gunshot. They said Zimmerman left the motel shortly after the shooting.

A few days after the shooting, police released a photo of Zimmerman. They also announced that he had been charged with murder but he wasn't in custody.

On Friday, Zimmerman, who also goes by Vincent Guerino Juliano, was arrested and booked into the DeSoto County Jail in Hernando, Mississippi. He will eventually be extradited to Harris County.