Manslaughter charge filed against BMW driver after deadly Amtrak crash in NE Harris County

Investigators say the crossing arms at Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway were down but Brittinie Green drove around them.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The woman who tried to beat a train in northeast Harris County Wednesday night will go to jail when she’s released from the hospital.

Brittinie Green, 32, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of her passenger, Rhonda Clay.

The victim was ejected and killed instantly when an Amtrak train slammed into Green’s BMW.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad arms were activated when the SUV went around two cars that were waiting at the crossing at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway. The sheriff said Green then went around the crossing arm and an oncoming Amtrak train crashed into the vehicle.

Green was airlifted by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Her condition isn’t known.

There were about 40 people on the Amtrak passenger train but no one was hurt.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.