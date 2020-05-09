SUV catches fire after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcyclist; driver on the run

Police said the driver of the SUV had just left a bar in the area before hitting the motorcyclist.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping to catch the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist on the Beltway feeder road overnight and kept going.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Ella Boulevard.

Police said the driver, who was in an SUV, had just left a bar before hitting the motorcyclist. The driver knew they had hit someone, according to police, but didn't stop to help or call 911.

When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist, who is reportedly in his 20s, dead and found the SUV a mile away from the crash scene.

The motorcycle was still under the SUV, which had caught fire.

The driver was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are trying to piece together how the crash happened and are talking to witnesses to see if there is any information that could lead them to the driver of the SUV.

If you have any information on this deadly hit-and-run, please call your local police department.

